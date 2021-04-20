Waimea Valley

Waimea and the Proud Peacock

Upon arriving in Waimea on Oahu, many people visit for the big winter waves or a jump off Waimea Rock. What many miss while watching the phenomenal surf is the lush botanical gardens that lay right across the street. Tropical flowers and forests from around Asia, the Pacific Islands, and America provide a gorgeous atmosphere for a short hike on paved paths. Beautiful Waimea Falls crowns the gardens with a natural waterfall that keeps the valley irrigated and green.

A more recent addition than the natural waterfall are peacocks that roam freely on the grounds adding splashes of green and blue to the vibrant landscape.

Notably, the onsite Proud Peacock restaurant is a great place for lunch whether you are spending the day on the beach or wandering around the gardens. The Island menu includes favorites like Ahi Poke and entrees like Haleiwa Shrimp and Steak Ehukai. Your meal won’t be complete without dessert – of which the Taro Latte Crème Brulee keeps my mouth watering.