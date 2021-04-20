Go for the Dessert, Stay for Dinner at Vermillion

Owned by Alexandria’s own celebrity chef Cathel Armstrong, Vermillion feels special from the minute you walk in the door. The King Street row house that holds this four star restaurant is dimly lit with wall sconces lighting the way. It’s the food and the service that really shines at this farm-to-table restaurant, which has served some pretty famous guests (including the Obamas!). The fresh scallops are perfectly seared, and I’ve never had a bad cut of steak. The highlight for me, though, is the dessert. You have to get the “Cookies & Confections”—it’s like childhood on a plate. Vermillion’s version of a chocolate Hostess cupcake (you know, the ones with the cream in the center and the squiggly vanilla frosting on top?), an oatmeal cream pie, a pudding pop, a Snickers bar made with cashews and popcorn (!) ice cream.



The best thing about Vermillion? Versatility: a table along the windows is perfect for a romantic evening, while an upstairs booth makes the perfect place to seal a business deal. While this isn’t an any-old-Friday-night kind of place, it’s definitely a special occasion place.

