Vermilion
1120 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
| +1 703-684-9669
More info
Sun 10:30am - 9pm
Mon, Wed, Thur 11:30am - 10pm
Tue 5:30pm - 10pm
Fri 11:30am - 11pm
Sat 10:30am - 11pm
Creative American Cuisine in Old TownA focus on seasonal, farm to table offerings with a modern twist makes Vermilion one of the jewels of Alexandria's dining scene. The cozy ruby hued booths downstairs are perfect for a romantic date night while the casually modern space upstairs is great for groups. Start your night with a expertly crafted cocktail from the bar and go for the four course tasting menu which highlights the chef's favorite dishes that evening. Vermilion is a presidential favorite as well having hosted President and Mrs. Obama for a romantic Valentine's Day meal.
More Recommendations
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Go for the Dessert, Stay for Dinner at Vermillion
Owned by Alexandria’s own celebrity chef Cathel Armstrong, Vermillion feels special from the minute you walk in the door. The King Street row house that holds this four star restaurant is dimly lit with wall sconces lighting the way. It’s the food and the service that really shines at this farm-to-table restaurant, which has served some pretty famous guests (including the Obamas!). The fresh scallops are perfectly seared, and I’ve never had a bad cut of steak. The highlight for me, though, is the dessert. You have to get the “Cookies & Confections”—it’s like childhood on a plate. Vermillion’s version of a chocolate Hostess cupcake (you know, the ones with the cream in the center and the squiggly vanilla frosting on top?), an oatmeal cream pie, a pudding pop, a Snickers bar made with cashews and popcorn (!) ice cream.
The best thing about Vermillion? Versatility: a table along the windows is perfect for a romantic evening, while an upstairs booth makes the perfect place to seal a business deal. While this isn’t an any-old-Friday-night kind of place, it’s definitely a special occasion place.
The best thing about Vermillion? Versatility: a table along the windows is perfect for a romantic evening, while an upstairs booth makes the perfect place to seal a business deal. While this isn’t an any-old-Friday-night kind of place, it’s definitely a special occasion place.