Uncommon Objects 1512 S Congress Ave

More info Sun - Sat 10am - 7pm

Where the Jackalopes Roam An antique collective with hipster flair, Uncommon Objects lives up to its name, starting with the giant jackalope with light-up eyes perched atop their sign. Inside, you’ll find meticulously arranged displays organized by theme and color, including everything from taxidermy mounts and buckets full of antlers to medicine bottles and wreaths made of human hair. There are plenty of suitcase-sized trinkets under $20 if you’re looking for an unusual souvenir to bring back. If you can’t make it to the store, check out the delightfully creepy photo gallery on their website.