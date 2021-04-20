Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Uncommon Objects

1512 S Congress Ave
Website
| +1 512-442-4000
Where the Jackalopes Roam Austin Texas United States
The Name Fits at Uncommon Objects Austin Texas United States
Where the Jackalopes Roam Austin Texas United States
The Name Fits at Uncommon Objects Austin Texas United States

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 7pm

Where the Jackalopes Roam

An antique collective with hipster flair, Uncommon Objects lives up to its name, starting with the giant jackalope with light-up eyes perched atop their sign. Inside, you’ll find meticulously arranged displays organized by theme and color, including everything from taxidermy mounts and buckets full of antlers to medicine bottles and wreaths made of human hair. There are plenty of suitcase-sized trinkets under $20 if you’re looking for an unusual souvenir to bring back. If you can’t make it to the store, check out the delightfully creepy photo gallery on their website.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Jennifer Flowers
AFAR Staff
about 5 years ago

The Name Fits at Uncommon Objects

"The antique dealers offer everything from Western belt buckles to midcentury furniture. I used to visit so often," says Lambert, "My border collie would come looking for me here." 

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points