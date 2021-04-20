Uncommon Objects
1512 S Congress Ave
| +1 512-442-4000
Sun - Sat 10am - 7pm
Where the Jackalopes RoamAn antique collective with hipster flair, Uncommon Objects lives up to its name, starting with the giant jackalope with light-up eyes perched atop their sign. Inside, you’ll find meticulously arranged displays organized by theme and color, including everything from taxidermy mounts and buckets full of antlers to medicine bottles and wreaths made of human hair. There are plenty of suitcase-sized trinkets under $20 if you’re looking for an unusual souvenir to bring back. If you can’t make it to the store, check out the delightfully creepy photo gallery on their website.
"The antique dealers offer everything from Western belt buckles to midcentury furniture. I used to visit so often," says Lambert, "My border collie would come looking for me here."