The Book of Kells is an illustrated Latin manuscript of the four Gospels, probably written in the early ninth century. It's on display, along with other beautifully ornate manuscripts, in the Old Library of Trinity College, Dublin. The display is preceded by an exhibition called "Turning Darkness Into Light", which introduces the Book of Kells and other ancient religious manuscripts such as the Book of Mulling and the Book of Armagh. The exhibition describes how such books were produced, and explains their significance and symbolism. It provides insight into the lives of the scribes and illustrators, even reproducing some of their poetry! It is incredibly humbling and awe-inspiring to view such lavish books from over 1,000 years ago, especially in our age of digital ephemera. Upstairs, the main chamber of the Old Library - the Long Room - is also open to visitors, and is included in the price of the ticket (~10 euros). This imposing 65 meter-long room houses around 200,000 of the library's oldest books, stacked floor to ceiling, and is thick with the scent of history and learning. Thirty-eight marble busts of classical and early modern luminaries line the room, and there are central exhibits of further rare manuscripts, clay tablets, pigments, and other material related to writing. (As well as Ireland 's oldest harp!) You may have to queue to enter the exhibition, but the line moves quickly, and it's a fascinating look back at the history of the written word.