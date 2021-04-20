Trinity College Dublin

The Old Library

Trinity College is a lovely spot to take a stroll threw in the heart of D2. A visit to the Book of Kells & Old Library shouldn't be missed. It's wise to visit when it first opens due to a queue miles upon miles long. It's worth visit the Book of Kells cos each day they change the page of each of the four books that they have on display. Smelling the old books is heavenly in the Old Library. It's worth your time to check out this national treasure!