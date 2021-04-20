Where are you going?
Trim Castle

Trim, Co. Meath, Ireland
Website
| +353 46 943 8619
Trim Castle Ireland
Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm

Trim Castle

Even though Ireland is full of castles, it’s hard to beat the wonder of seeing the impressive Trim Castle, the largest Norman castle in the country. With its ditch, curtain wall, and moat, the castle covers 300,000 square feet on the south bank of the River Boyne. It was built by Hugh de Lacy around 1176, and it took 30 years to complete. Wander around the castle grounds or take a 45-minute tour inside the castle keep, learning everything from its turbulent history in medieval times to the spots where the movie Braveheart was filmed.
By Yvonne Gordon , AFAR Local Expert

AFAR Traveler
almost 7 years ago

Trim Castle

Cool castle to visit in Trim, about 45 minutes drive from Dublin. The tour is interesting as the castle has been left in its original state. Parts of Braveheart were filmed here.

