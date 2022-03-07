The Golden Mount's Buddhist Lore and Beautiful Views
In a metropolis where the topography rarely deviates from pancake flat, the Golden Mount—a 260-foot-high mound crowned with a golden stupa—stands out, with more than 300 steps to reach the top. The hill was originally commissioned by King Rama III in the 19th century, and the views from the peak are among the best of the Old City. The stupa at the top contains a relic of the Buddha that was brought over from India. The lower temple, Wat Saket, is one of Bangkok’s oldest, dating to the Ayutthaya period (1351–1767), and the grounds were used as a cemetery.