RMA Institute

One of Bangkok’s most forward-thinking art institutions is named after founder and director Piyatat Hemmatat’s grandmother, who once owned the building, and you’ll find a suitably homey atmosphere here—in large part because it shares the space with Gastro 1/6, a charming garden café that serves one of the best breakfasts in the city among Instagram-friendly greenery and mismatched furniture. But more serious appreciation of the visual medium is on offer inside: Hemmatat is a respected photo essayist, and the RMA focuses on documentary images by emerging, local, and international figures such as Cattleya Jaruthavee, Teddy Spha Palasthira, and Nipon Intarit. Located on a leafy side street, the venue also hosts workshops, talks, screenings, and even ukulele recitals that are all open to visitors.