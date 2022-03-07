Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

RMA Institute

238 SOI SAINAMTHIP 2 SUKHUMVIT 22 ROAD KLONGTOEY BANGKOK 10110 THAILAND, แขวง คลองเตย เขต คลองเตย กรุงเทพมหานคร 10110, Thailand
+66 2 663 0809
A Nonprofit Venue for Experimental Art Bangkok Thailand

More info

Tue - Sun 9am - 6pm
Mon 12am - 12am

A Nonprofit Venue for Experimental Art

One of Bangkok’s most forward-thinking art institutions is named after founder and director Piyatat Hemmatat’s grandmother, who once owned the building, and you’ll find a suitably homey atmosphere here—in large part because it shares the space with Gastro 1/6, a charming garden café that serves one of the best breakfasts in the city among Instagram-friendly greenery and mismatched furniture. But more serious appreciation of the visual medium is on offer inside: Hemmatat is a respected photo essayist, and the RMA focuses on documentary images by emerging, local, and international figures such as Cattleya Jaruthavee, Teddy Spha Palasthira, and Nipon Intarit. Located on a leafy side street, the venue also hosts workshops, talks, screenings, and even ukulele recitals that are all open to visitors.
By Duncan Forgan , AFAR Local Expert
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

It’s Your Last Chance to Get a Coveted Companion Pass With Southwest’s Credit Card Offers
It’s Your Last Chance to Get a Coveted Companion Pass With Southwest’s Credit Card Offers
United Introduces New Bag Drop “Shortcut”
United Introduces New Bag Drop “Shortcut”
Italy Relaxes COVID Entry Rules for All Travelers
Italy Relaxes COVID Entry Rules for All Travelers
Hiking With History: A Pilgrimage Along the Selma to Montgomery Trail
Hiking With History: A Pilgrimage Along the Selma to Montgomery Trail