Art for Everybody
A residential alley in the Sathorn area of Bangkok is the setting for Sathorn 11 Art Space, a hip spot that provides an outlet for the work of aspiring local artists as well as a residency program. The co-owners see themselves as a social enterprise, encouraging the development of Thai art. The gallery has four upstairs ateliers that are given rent-free for up to three months to Thai artists who can't afford their own studios or materials. Exhibitions and art gatherings for the community, collectors, and art lovers are also held here.