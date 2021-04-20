Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai, Thailand
Website
Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai Tambon Pa Daet Thailand
Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai Tambon Pa Daet Thailand
Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai Tambon Pa Daet Thailand
Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai Tambon Pa Daet Thailand
Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai Tambon Pa Daet Thailand
Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai Tambon Pa Daet Thailand
Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai Tambon Pa Daet Thailand
Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai Tambon Pa Daet Thailand

Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai

Nestled within the paddies of a fully operational rice farm, the Four Seasons delivers an immersive experience that’s steeped in tradition. When not exploring Chiang Mai’s ancient temples, guests can learn how to make regional curries at the resort’s cooking school, help farmers plant rice sprouts, or bike through leafy grounds overlooking Doi Suthep mountain and the Mae Rim valley. The 99 elegantly appointed guest rooms, each with teak flooring and Siamese artwork, offer a plush landing spot come evening—that is, if a lemongrass-infused massage at the spa doesn’t do the trick. The resort also has something no other hotel does: two resident water buffaloes.
By Jennifer Fernandez , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Cindy Chupack
almost 7 years ago

Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai

I would go back just for the indoor/outdoor cooking classes and market trips. Beautiful hotel with gorgeous spa, delicious food, great bar, wonderful classes and culture -- you will love it, love it, love it.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points