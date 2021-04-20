Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai, Thailand
Photo courtesy of Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai
Four Seasons Resort Chiang MaiNestled within the paddies of a fully operational rice farm, the Four Seasons delivers an immersive experience that’s steeped in tradition. When not exploring Chiang Mai’s ancient temples, guests can learn how to make regional curries at the resort’s cooking school, help farmers plant rice sprouts, or bike through leafy grounds overlooking Doi Suthep mountain and the Mae Rim valley. The 99 elegantly appointed guest rooms, each with teak flooring and Siamese artwork, offer a plush landing spot come evening—that is, if a lemongrass-infused massage at the spa doesn’t do the trick. The resort also has something no other hotel does: two resident water buffaloes.
almost 7 years ago
I would go back just for the indoor/outdoor cooking classes and market trips. Beautiful hotel with gorgeous spa, delicious food, great bar, wonderful classes and culture -- you will love it, love it, love it.