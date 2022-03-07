Where are you going?
Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin

991/9 Rama I Rd, Khwaeng Pathum Wan, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand
+66 2 162 9000
A Compelling Place for Contemporary Thai Bangkok Thailand

More info

Sun - Sat 12pm - 3pm, 6pm - 10:30pm

The kitchen at this elegant Thai restaurant, complete with lotus pond, at the Siam Kempinski Hotel makes everything fresh and by hand, including the fish sauce and prawn crackers. Interestingly, Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin was founded by Henrik Yde-Andersen, whose Thai eatery in Copenhagen, Kiin Kiin, has earned a Michelin star every year since 2008. And so did the Bangkok restaurant for its creative approach to modern Thai cuisine and ten-course tasting menus that use Thai flavors and modern gastronomic cooking techniques in tastes such as basil foam and frozen red curry. 


By Duncan Forgan , AFAR Local Expert
