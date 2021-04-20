Rachamankha
6 Ratchamanka 9 Alley
RachamankhaA stay at the adults-only Rachamankha feels like an extended visit to a supremely stylish friend’s home. Designed by interiors maven Rooj Changtrakul and renowned Thai architect Ongard Satrabhandu (who happens to be Changtrakul’s stepfather), the 24-room boutique hotel is inspired by 15th-century Lanna and features crisp white walls that offset Chinese antiques, vaulted wood ceilings, and colorful Thai silks. Serene courtyards give way to a library, an art gallery, and a poolside massage pavilion for low-key relaxation. Even the restaurant is primed to make you feel at home, serving regional comfort food like Burmese curry in an alfresco setting that reminds you why you booked here in the first place.
over 5 years ago
One of the best things about living in Hong Kong (even if it was just for a few months) is the accessibility to the rest of Asia. Chiang Mai, Thailand has been on my travel bucket list for years now and yet it always felt out of reach, both literally and figuratively. While there are many ways to book flights these days, I opted for Flight Centre Hong Kong, where I found a flight on Dragonair. The flight was short and soon I was nestled in my new home away from home, the gorgeous Rachamankha Boutique Hotel. There were so many things I loved about this property, starting with the scenery: tranquil gardens, a spacious pool area, an on-site spa and so many delicate-looking statues and fountains that gave me a real sense of place. I visited in early September when it wasn't too crowded (a major perk of off-season travel). The staff was very polite and friendly and helped me sort out everything I needed, guided excursions and airport transfer to a-la-carte lunch by the pool and even an impromptu Thai massage. On top of all that, the complimentary breakfast is surprisingly tasty. Definitely an A+ for this place.