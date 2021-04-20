Where are you going?
Anantara Riverside

257, 1-3 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khwaeng Samre, Khet Thon Buri, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10600, Thailand
Website
| +66 2 476 0022
Anantara Riverside

The Anantara Riverside’s immense grounds of tropical gardens make it feel a bit like a resort escape, even though it’s a hotel in the middle of one of the world’s busiest cities. Green pathways wind past lily ponds and under shady, flower-filled trees, all lit by the flicker of torches at night. With its direct riverfront location, cooling breezes help tame the hot air, and there are always local boats puttering by. This is a great choice for families with little ones who need space and can benefit from a nice big swimming pool and plenty of in-house dining options. There are myriad activities on offer, from renowned river cruises to walking tours, but when guests do want to take on the city, the heart of Bangkok is a quick—and free—ferry shuttle across the river. The hotel is also popular with Thai tourists, giving travelers opportunities for cultural connections.
By Celeste Brash , AFAR Local Expert

