Trapeze School New York (TSNY) Washington, DC

Learning the Flying Trapeze

"Ready!" I grip the bar tightly and lean forward."Set!" I bend my knees and my heart starts racing."HUP!" Before I have time for doubts, I take a deep breath, and jump off the platform. The next 40 seconds are a pure adrenaline rush as I soar through the air on a flying trapeze—a thrilling introduction to my first class at the satellite Trapeze School N.Y. in the Navy Yard district of Washington, D.C. I try to stay calm and oriented as my teacher yells instructions to swing my legs and lift my knees up to hang from the bar. This simple move is the foundation for many tricks that we six beginners in the class get to practice many times. By the end of the two-hour class, I'm already doing flips into the net and performing basic catches with one of the instructors. I start to wonder if my childhood dreams of joining the circus are possible after all.Class is over, I'm tired and my legs already ache from the climbs up the ridiculously long trapeze ladder (for me, the scariest part of the class). The school's motto was right: "Forget about fear. Worry about addiction."The school offers a variety of trapeze, aerial, trampoline, and acrobatics classes for adults and children.