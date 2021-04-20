Trapeze School New York (TSNY) Washington, DC

Trapeze School New York in DC

The Trapeze School New York opened a satellite school in Washington, DC in 2010 in a large, state-of-the-art tent set near the Potomac river. Thrill-seekers can sign up for one of the many two-hour classes offered throughout the week. The school keeps the class sizes small so that students can get personalized instruction. The supportive teachers allow individuals work at their own pace and comfort level.



After burning off calories from class, I recommend heading a few blocks up to the Capitol Hil/Eastern Market area to grab a bite to eat.



GET THERE: Navy Yard Metro on green line