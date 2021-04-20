Trapeze School New York (TSNY) Washington, DC
520 Tingey St SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA
| +1 202-479-6861
Sat, Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon 12:30pm - 9:30pm
Tue 3pm - 9:30pm
Wed 12pm - 9pm
Thur 10am - 10pm
Fri 10am - 10:30pm
Learning the Flying Trapeze"Ready!" I grip the bar tightly and lean forward.
"Set!" I bend my knees and my heart starts racing.
"HUP!" Before I have time for doubts, I take a deep breath, and jump off the platform. The next 40 seconds are a pure adrenaline rush as I soar through the air on a flying trapeze—a thrilling introduction to my first class at the satellite Trapeze School N.Y. in the Navy Yard district of Washington, D.C.
I try to stay calm and oriented as my teacher yells instructions to swing my legs and lift my knees up to hang from the bar. This simple move is the foundation for many tricks that we six beginners in the class get to practice many times. By the end of the two-hour class, I'm already doing flips into the net and performing basic catches with one of the instructors. I start to wonder if my childhood dreams of joining the circus are possible after all.
Class is over, I'm tired and my legs already ache from the climbs up the ridiculously long trapeze ladder (for me, the scariest part of the class). The school's motto was right: "Forget about fear. Worry about addiction."
The school offers a variety of trapeze, aerial, trampoline, and acrobatics classes for adults and children.
Trapeze School New York in DC
The Trapeze School New York opened a satellite school in Washington, DC in 2010 in a large, state-of-the-art tent set near the Potomac river. Thrill-seekers can sign up for one of the many two-hour classes offered throughout the week. The school keeps the class sizes small so that students can get personalized instruction. The supportive teachers allow individuals work at their own pace and comfort level.
After burning off calories from class, I recommend heading a few blocks up to the Capitol Hil/Eastern Market area to grab a bite to eat.
GET THERE: Navy Yard Metro on green line
