The Lowell Hotel
This upscale property opened its doors in 1927 and, since then, has hosted some of the city’s most prized names in art, film, music, and politics. The Lowell’s location, down the street from Central Park and surrounded by Upper East Side luxury, is just one of its draws, however. The other would be its dedication to home-away-from-home living—more than 14 rooms boast landscaped terraces with sweeping city views, while 33 feature wood-burning fireplaces. Among the 74 total rooms, there are even five specialty suites designed to resemble Manhattan apartments, complete with special touches like de Gournay wallpaper and a library of Assouline books. Additionally, a fleet of dining options greet guests upon arrival. For French classics, stop at Marjorelle, and when it’s time for high tea, pay a visit to the Pembroke Room, a European-inspired salon perfect for a fancy breakfast or weekend brunch.