Tapagria
Hong Kong, Tsim Sha Tsui, Nathan Rd, 100號18/F, The One
+852 2147 0111
Photo courtesy of Tapagria
Sangria SupremeThe name says it all: This is the place to go for tapas and sangria.
Spanish chef Quim Hernandez's signature dishes include potato pudding with cream, and the Silverglass Toast with Iberico Ham, but what better to pair his scrumptious menu, with than refreshing glasses of fruity sangria?
The sangria selection here is creative and extensive (65 options in all), and includes concoctions like the L18 (with Gin, cucumbers and honeycomb), and the Wile Berry (Cachaca, lime, brown sugar and blackberries). The Banana Split, with vanilla vodka, bananas and strawberries, could just as well (but definitely won't!) serve as dessert.