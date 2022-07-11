Where are you going?
6B, Tai Ping Shan St, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
| +852 6097 1817
Sun - Sat 12pm - 7pm

Tai Ping Shan Street, one of Hong Kong’s oldest areas, is located at the northern slope of Victoria Peak in Sheung Wan. It’s the backbone of PoHo (Po is Chinese for "treasure" and gets used in a lot of building names), a funky neighborhood around Po Hing Fong in Sheung Wan. Among the cool, arty stores here, you’ll find InBetween, a shop filled with quirky vintage stuff, from film posters to '70s mugs, unusual jewelry, and original phone cases with Hong Kong themes—i.e., trams and the Star Ferry. Browse colored glass bowls, cuff links, lapel pins, sunglasses, and tapestry bags. The store also goes out of its way to showcase the works and wares of new designers and artists.
By Heidi Sarna , AFAR Local Expert
