Disneyland
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Hong Kong
Photo by Emily Chu
Happiest Place on EarthYou can’t escape a trip to the newly expanded Hong Kong Disneyland, on Lantau Island, if you have little ones in tow. Take the MTR and interchange for the Disneyland Resort Line at Sunny Bay Station. Riding the special Mickey-clad trains will have the kids that much more excited about their day ahead.
Make sure you venture into the mysterious Mystic Point, a world exclusive. Don’t forget your Fast Pass for popular rides to manage your time wisely, and stay late for the fireworks and parades.
As an additional treat, book a stay overnight at the Disneyland Resort for breakfast with Mickey and his pals in the morning. Plan ahead, as Christmastime is especially magical at the park when it is decked out in festive décor.