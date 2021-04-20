Tailor Elizabeth Lamu, Kenya

Tailor Elizabeth: Your Lady for Beautiful Locally-Made Clothes On any trip to Africa, with hopes that I'll come across a good tailor, I bring a dress that I want copied into a similar dress with beautiful African fabric. During this last visit to Lamu, I found one! Well, our guesthouse proprietor recommended one and she did not disappoint.



Tailor Elizabeth made two dresses for me with high-quality fabric in just over 24 hours. She works fast and does amazing work. Plus, she's an all around fun person to chat with. Each dress including the fabric was around 2200 shillings. She also has a bunch of pre-made skirts, shirts, pants and dresses along with bags and other bright-colored souvenirs.



You'll find Elizabeth's shop on the waterfront path walking towards Shela beach a few buildings past the last restaurant there. There wasn't a sign, but you'll know you're there by the bags and tailored clothes hanging out front.