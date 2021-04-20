Where are you going?
1/130 Macquarie St, Hobart TAS 7000, Australia
+61 3 6224 9977
by Jennie Nunn



On a tree-lined street just outside downtown, Store & Co sells vintage, recycled, and handcrafted products out of a 19th-century Georgian building. Owner Sandy Robinson stocks the space with Savon de Marseille soaps and Zetta Florence stationery as well as Australian creations, including scented Glasshouse candles, sophisticated accessories by Elk, shown, and cheery rain gear by Wet & Windy.

This appeared in the March/April 2012 issue. 
By Afar Magazine

Serena Renner
AFAR Contributor
almost 5 years ago

Store & Co

On tree-lined Macquarie Street in downtown Hobart, surrounded by 1830s Georgian buildings, Store & Co has been outfitting in-the-know Tasmanians for years. Vintage tables are laden with leather goods from the Australian brand Status Anxiety, fragrant Citta candles and funky Mooku jewelry; eco-friendly fashions fill the racks.

