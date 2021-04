Store & Co, Hobart, Tasmania

by Jennie NunnOn a tree-lined street just outside downtown, Store & Co sells vintage, recycled, and handcrafted products out of a 19th-century Georgian building. Owner Sandy Robinson stocks the space with Savon de Marseille soaps and Zetta Florence stationery as well as Australian creations, including scented Glasshouse candles, sophisticated accessories by Elk, shown, and cheery rain gear by Wet & Windy. Store & Co , 61/(0) 3-6224-9977. This appeared in the March/April 2012 issue.