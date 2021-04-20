The Old Clare Hotel

The Big Splash

Springing to life in a venue that combines what was once a derelict inner-city hotel and pub, the recently opened Old Clare has become an all-in-one stop for nightlife. Behind the original art deco facade, a midcentury-chic bar occupies the pub’s old footprint. Also in the house are three restaurants with serious cred—Kensington Street Social, Silvereye, and Automata—and a glam boutique hotel with a rooftop pool bar.