Coogee Pavilion
169 Dolphin St, Coogee NSW 2034, Australia
| +61 2 9114 7321
Photo courtesy of Merivale
Sun - Thur 7:30am - 12am
Fri, Sat 7:30am - 3am
Coogee PavilionA quick bus ride from the city (or a refreshing end to the Bondi to Coogee Coastal Walk), Coogee Pavilion is one of the most happening beach bars in Sydney. The downstairs area is home to a wood-fired pizza oven, oyster bar, juice stall, and kids’ zone with giant Scrabble, pétanque, ping pong, and nautical books, while the breezy rooftop features four different bars, outfitted with love seats and wire-frame stools for taking in the breathtaking bay views. Aussie wines and beers plus fruity cocktails shaken with house-made juice pair with Mediterranean-themed tapas like chargrilled lamb chops and blistered Padrón peppers.
AFAR Staff
over 3 years ago
Pavilion overlooking the beach
The Coogee Pavilion is a trek away from downtown Sydney, but the trek was very worth it! We started here before embarking on the Coogee to Bondi beach walk, and this place is great for people watching while nibbling on snacks and having a drink.