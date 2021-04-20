Tivoli Gardens

The city’s number one tourist attraction is also its most magical. Tivoli, open since 1843 (it’s the world’s second-oldest amusement park), really does have something for everyone. For children there are the rides, of course—more than 30 in all. For their parents, there are over 40 places to eat, from cafés to restaurants, including several helmed by some of Denmark’s top chefs. Note that in the run-up to Christmas it’s a tradition for Danish families to visit Tivoli, and so many come to the city that nearby hotels are fully booked and the park itself is packed.