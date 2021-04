The smell of cotton candy wafts through the air and tickles my nose immediately transporting me back to my childhood. I shut my eyes and inhale—practically tasting the sticky sweet sugar. With my eyes closed I can hear the sounds of youth and joy. Screams of excitement and fear, laughing, the whirring of engines—these are the sounds and aromas of Tivoli Amusement Park in Copenhagen—the 2nd oldest amusement park in the world. Located in the center of Copenhagen , the park served as a model for theme parks to come. In fact, Walt Disney actually was said to use Tivoli as inspiration for Disneyland after a visit to Copenhagen and the park. As I walked around the park from ride to ride I saw remnants of what we think of as the pillars to the classic theme parks today. Themed sections such as the Asian and Arabic areas, a grown person dressed as a mascot greeting kids, arcade games, restaurants, and plenty of cultural entertainment. It's a small park—not to be confused with a small world—so you can easily spend an afternoon or evening there and satiate your inner child. Treat yourself to being a kid again, ride a few rides and enjoy the historic park. It's a small park after all. More Info: http://www.ottsworld.com/blogs/tivoli-gardens-copenhagen/