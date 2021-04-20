Tivoli Gardens
Vesterbrogade 3, 1630 København V, Denmark
| +45 33 15 10 01
Sun - Thur 11am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 12am
Tivoli GardensA fairy-tale town deserves a magical funfair. Tivoli Gardens is one of the country’s most popular attractions, drawing more than four million visitors a year (in a country with a population of around 5.5 million). Youngsters will enjoy the rides, while their parents will appreciate the nostalgic charm and the wide range of dining options, from hot dogs and churros to "New Nordic" gastronomy.
AFAR Local Expert
over 3 years ago
Tivoli Gardens
The city’s number one tourist attraction is also its most magical. Tivoli, open since 1843 (it’s the world’s second-oldest amusement park), really does have something for everyone. For children there are the rides, of course—more than 30 in all. For their parents, there are over 40 places to eat, from cafés to restaurants, including several helmed by some of Denmark’s top chefs. Note that in the run-up to Christmas it’s a tradition for Danish families to visit Tivoli, and so many come to the city that nearby hotels are fully booked and the park itself is packed.
AFAR Contributor
over 6 years ago
Tivoli: Copenhagen's Charming Amusement Park
I got to Copenhagen with zero idea that there would be an amusement park right in the middle of it. Let alone a 19th century amusement park, which makes it all the more magical and romantic (in the antiquated sense). At age 23, I still enjoyed myself thoroughly at this place. Danes and tourists alike love Tivoli: besides the rides (which are an underrated way to see the city of Copenhagen from above), you can eat around the world at countless food stalls, play games in the arcade, enjoy sweets, have a Carlsberg and people-watch, buy souvenirs, or even see a concert on the outdoor stage. It's especially beautiful at night during the summer when all the lights of Tivoli twinkle.
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
A Model for Amusement Parks
The smell of cotton candy wafts through the air and tickles my nose immediately transporting me back to my childhood. I shut my eyes and inhale—practically tasting the sticky sweet sugar. With my eyes closed I can hear the sounds of youth and joy. Screams of excitement and fear, laughing, the whirring of engines—these are the sounds and aromas of Tivoli Amusement Park in Copenhagen—the 2nd oldest amusement park in the world. Located in the center of Copenhagen, the park served as a model for theme parks to come. In fact, Walt Disney actually was said to use Tivoli as inspiration for Disneyland after a visit to Copenhagen and the park. As I walked around the park from ride to ride I saw remnants of what we think of as the pillars to the classic theme parks today. Themed sections such as the Asian and Arabic areas, a grown person dressed as a mascot greeting kids, arcade games, restaurants, and plenty of cultural entertainment. It's a small park—not to be confused with a small world—so you can easily spend an afternoon or evening there and satiate your inner child. Treat yourself to being a kid again, ride a few rides and enjoy the historic park. It's a small park after all. More Info: http://www.ottsworld.com/blogs/tivoli-gardens-copenhagen/
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
Tivoli
Tivoli Gardens is very pretty in October. Decorated for Halloween it brings in a lot of people but due to the moody weather it’s nowhere near the same amount as in summer. It felt like the majority of people there were locals. The tickets can be expensive but luckily for us there is a cheap ticket option that offers the opportunity to just walk around inside. Since we did not travel with kids we chose this option. Great for solo travelers, and couples who want to visit the park without going on rides.
almost 7 years ago
The Ultimate Christmas Market
Copenhagen explodes with Christmas markets the first weekend of December. Real-life cheer is everywhere, and it's not even freezing yet. In particular: there's the most epic artificial man-made Christmas wonderland that, despite being artificial and man-made and commercial, is no better way to start off the holiday season. Tivoli, the tourist classic, old school amusement park. I will probably never feel that much child-like joy, see so many twinkly, dramatic displays, or 100% believe in my heart that reindeers could fly, ever, ever again.