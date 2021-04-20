Southernmost Point
Whitehead St & South Street, Key West, FL 33040, USA
| +1 305-809-3700
Photo by age fotostock
Southernmost PointThe Southernmost Point buoy, at the corner of Whitehead Street and South Street, marks not only the spot for the southernmost point of the continental United States but also the distance (90 miles) to the next country, Cuba. The buoy, installed by the city in 1983, is visited by thousands of people each day. (Before the buoy, a small sign stood at the spot alongside a line of seashells for purchase.) Taking a photo in front of the buoy is imperative for a first visit to Key West, so bring a tripod, or ask a stranger to snap a few shots. Buskers play music, and street vendors sell food and goofy souvenirs and slash open coconuts to drink.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Southernmost Point Marker
Since 1983, at the corner of South St. and Whitehead St. in Key West there has been a huge, concrete buoy that is said to mark the Southernmost Point of the continental United States. From there, Cuba is only about 90 miles away.
For years, you could get to the marker and take all the photos you wanted as there were not huge crowds of tourists. But in the last couple of years, the line has become long—you can wait up to 20 minutes to reach the marker.
Recently, I went early in the morning before the crowds arrived. I then enjoyed some people watching as the crowds started to form their long line.
There are many Key West attractions nearby, so when you are finished at the Southernmost Point, move on and take in as many sights as you can fit into your day in Key West.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 5 years ago
Southernmost Point Buoy
You can’t visit Key West without heading here for a selfie with this buoy-shaped concrete marker that tells the world you’re at the southernmost point of the continental United States. (Though technically, there is some private property nearby that is located a bit farther south.) Erected in 1983 by the city, the colorful landmark also notes that you’re just 90 miles (144 kilometers) from Cuba.