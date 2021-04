Since 1983, at the corner of South St. and Whitehead St. in Key West there has been a huge, concrete buoy that is said to mark the Southernmost Point of the continental United States. From there, Cuba is only about 90 miles away.For years, you could get to the marker and take all the photos you wanted as there were not huge crowds of tourists. But in the last couple of years, the line has become long—you can wait up to 20 minutes to reach the marker.Recently, I went early in the morning before the crowds arrived. I then enjoyed some people watching as the crowds started to form their long line.There are many Key West attractions nearby, so when you are finished at the Southernmost Point, move on and take in as many sights as you can fit into your day in Key West.