Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Songjiang Mosque

75 Gangbeng Alley, Songjiang Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 201600
+86 21 5782 3684
Songjiang Shanghai China

Songjiang

If you've made the trip to Thames Town or the Shanghai Film Studios, then you're already a bit familiar with the suburb of Songjiang. But beyond fabricated villages and recreated sets, Songjiang holds a fair amount of cultural charm as well.

For a historic tour, start your trip with a visit to the Songjiang Mosque, which dates back to the 14th century. You'll also notice a cemetery here with headstones in Arabic and Chinese, a tribute to the number of Muslims residing in China.

From here, head over to the Fangta Pagoda (in the southeastern corner of town) or Xilin Pagoda and Buddhist Temple (in the western part of the city).

A trip to the Zhubai Pond (64 Songjiang Renmin Nan Lu) will round out your historical exploits and give you that last bit of peace and quiet.

Fuel up at the Red Bar on the 3rd floor of Kaiyuan Med shopping mall before heading back into the city.

How to get here: Take line 9 to Songjiang Xincheng Station and then hop on a taxi from there.

By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert
Original the peninsula shanghai.jpg?1474837223?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points