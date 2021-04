SOCIAL CLUB 142 Rue Montmartre, 75002 Paris, France

After-hours at Le Social Club The area around rue Montmartre pulses with activity after-hours - you'll have your pick in clubs and late-night bars but be sure to make a stop at Le Social Club. Thanks to owner Arnaud Frisch, the brainchild between Silencio and the new creative space Wanderlust, and his background in the music industry, this night spot quickly rose to become one of the city's premier venues for electronic music, frequently playing host to both French and international acts.