Sculpture "The Picasso"
Chicago's PicassoThe second most famous public sculpture in Chicago is 50ft high, made of steel and no one knows what it means. It’s doesn’t even have a proper name so it’s just known as “The Picasso.”
Pablo Picasso gifted this untitled sculpture to the city of Chicago in 1967 and it caused a big ruckus because, well, it’s weird looking and no one knew what it was supposed to be. A woman? A chimera? A face? Hard telling. We do know that it was the first modern sculpture installed in the downtown area and it’s now the pride and joy of Chicagoans and photographed almost as much as the Bean. On sunny days you’ll see kids sliding down that sloping steel base and I love that the city still allows those jungle gym antics on such famous real estate.