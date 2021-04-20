Where are you going?
Schermerhorn Symphony Center and the Nashville Symphony

1 Symphony Pl, Nashville, TN 37201, USA
Website
| +1 615-687-6400
Mon - Fri 10am - 6pm
Sat 10am - 2pm

Classical Music and More at Schermerhorn Symphony Center

With live music—much of it country—on every corner in Nashville, it's easy for visitors to miss the city's stellar symphony. But the magnificent Schermerhorn Symphony Center gives Nashville's classical musicians a grand home. Located between the Broadway honky-tonks and the Country Music Hall of Fame, the center is named in honor of the late maestro Kenneth Schermerhorn, who led the Grammy Award–winning symphony for more than 20 years. In the true collaborative spirit of Nashville, the symphony often presents interesting pairings such as Brahms v. Radiohead: A Symphonic Mash-Up Experience and nontraditional guests like guitarist Trey Anastasio of Phish. The concert hall occasionally hosts other events like stand-up comedy.
By Jennifer Justus , AFAR Local Expert

Caroline Makepeace
about 3 years ago

Look out for special themed events at the Symphony

Keep an eye on the program at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center as they often have cool visiting programs and themed events. We attended the Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets Symphony evening. We got dressed up and tried butter beer. It was a wonderful surprise as they showed the movie and the orchestra played the score through the entire show. It was magical and a different side of the Nashville music story to experience

