Schermerhorn Symphony Center and the Nashville Symphony 1 Symphony Pl, Nashville, TN 37201, USA

More info Mon - Fri 10am - 6pm Sat 10am - 2pm

Classical Music and More at Schermerhorn Symphony Center With live music—much of it country—on every corner in Nashville, it's easy for visitors to miss the city's stellar symphony. But the magnificent Schermerhorn Symphony Center gives Nashville's classical musicians a grand home. Located between the Broadway honky-tonks and the Country Music Hall of Fame, the center is named in honor of the late maestro Kenneth Schermerhorn, who led the Grammy Award–winning symphony for more than 20 years. In the true collaborative spirit of Nashville, the symphony often presents interesting pairings such as Brahms v. Radiohead: A Symphonic Mash-Up Experience and nontraditional guests like guitarist Trey Anastasio of Phish. The concert hall occasionally hosts other events like stand-up comedy.