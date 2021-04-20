Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute

Monkeying around at the National Zoo

While in DC for a long weekend, I took the kids for a walk to the National Zoo. My 17-month-old son saw these statues of the chimpanzees, and he quickly ran up to offer them a drink saying, "Drink, Mommy!" Apparently they were thirsty too. DC is a great trip for the entire family. The National Zoo alone is easily a full day of fun and entertainment. There are so many things to see and do in Washington, so when we travel to DC we tend to spend a few days at "the sights" (the things everyone should see and do in our nation's capital), and then we spend a few days literally walking everywhere. It's easy to become a wanderer—to start off in one direction and find yourself diverted into a totally new direction simply because you saw something interesting. Sometimes that's the best way to travel!