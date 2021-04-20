Where are you going?
Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian American Art Museum

1661 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20006, USA
Website
| +1 202-633-7970
Sun - Sat 10am - 5:30pm

The phrase “Dedicated to Art” is engraved in stone over the entrance of the Renwick Gallery, a reminder of its rich history as the nation’s first building created expressly as an art museum. More than a century and a massive renovation later, this mission continues to hold true. The Renwick celebrates contemporary craft and decorative arts through immersive installations, special exhibitions, and impressive collections of jewelry, wood art, and studio furniture. The curated works are both elegant and innovative, much like the Second Empire architecture of the building when it was first designed by Renwick in 1859. As with all Smithsonian Institution museums, admission is free.
By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert

Christian Mirasol
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Housed in a historic structure just yards away from the White House, the Renwick Gallery, completed in 1874, was the first American building created to showcase art. After an extensive, two-year, $30 million dollar restoration, America's oldest art museum will continue to display the best in American craft and decorative arts, both handmade and technologically driven, by leading contemporary artists.
