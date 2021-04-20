Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian American Art Museum 1661 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20006, USA

Photo by Ron Blunt More info Sun - Sat 10am - 5:30pm

Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian American Art Museum The phrase “Dedicated to Art” is engraved in stone over the entrance of the Renwick Gallery, a reminder of its rich history as the nation’s first building created expressly as an art museum. More than a century and a massive renovation later, this mission continues to hold true. The Renwick celebrates contemporary craft and decorative arts through immersive installations, special exhibitions, and impressive collections of jewelry, wood art, and studio furniture. The curated works are both elegant and innovative, much like the Second Empire architecture of the building when it was first designed by Renwick in 1859. As with all Smithsonian Institution museums, admission is free.