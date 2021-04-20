Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian American Art Museum
1661 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20006, USA
| +1 202-633-7970
Photo by Ron Blunt
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 5:30pm
Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian American Art MuseumThe phrase “Dedicated to Art” is engraved in stone over the entrance of the Renwick Gallery, a reminder of its rich history as the nation’s first building created expressly as an art museum. More than a century and a massive renovation later, this mission continues to hold true. The Renwick celebrates contemporary craft and decorative arts through immersive installations, special exhibitions, and impressive collections of jewelry, wood art, and studio furniture. The curated works are both elegant and innovative, much like the Second Empire architecture of the building when it was first designed by Renwick in 1859. As with all Smithsonian Institution museums, admission is free.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
Renwick Gallery: Version 2.0
Housed in a historic structure just yards away from the White House, the Renwick Gallery, completed in 1874, was the first American building created to showcase art. After an extensive, two-year, $30 million dollar restoration, America's oldest art museum will continue to display the best in American craft and decorative arts, both handmade and technologically driven, by leading contemporary artists.