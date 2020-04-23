The Darcy Washington DC, Curio Collection by Hilton 1515 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington, DC 20005, USA

Photo courtesy of The Darcy Washington DC, Curio Collection by Hilton

The Darcy Washington DC, Curio Collection by Hilton The Darcy is high on style and also loaded with substance, thanks its eye-popping design, contemporary art collection, and free amenities that make every guest feel like a VIP. Kids can check out a Darcy Daypack full of items chosen to encourage a space or art-themed adventure in the city. Gentlemen can take advantage of the in-house haberdashery service to borrow or buy a pair of cufflinks or accessory, or have a whole suit custom-tailored in their room. A bike and scooter rental helps guests explore beyond the trendy Logan Circle neighborhood, while a nightly happy hour gives a taste of local grain-to-glass Green Hat gin. The swank captain’s quarters of Siren Restaurant serves a seasonal seafood menu, raw bar and caviar service, and craft cocktails, while the Lil’B Coffee Bar goes full Southern with a day menu of espresso drinks and New Orleans favorites.