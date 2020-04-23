The Darcy Washington DC, Curio Collection by Hilton
1515 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington, DC 20005, USA
| +1 202-232-7000
Photo courtesy of The Darcy Washington DC, Curio Collection by Hilton
The Darcy Washington DC, Curio Collection by HiltonThe Darcy is high on style and also loaded with substance, thanks its eye-popping design, contemporary art collection, and free amenities that make every guest feel like a VIP. Kids can check out a Darcy Daypack full of items chosen to encourage a space or art-themed adventure in the city. Gentlemen can take advantage of the in-house haberdashery service to borrow or buy a pair of cufflinks or accessory, or have a whole suit custom-tailored in their room. A bike and scooter rental helps guests explore beyond the trendy Logan Circle neighborhood, while a nightly happy hour gives a taste of local grain-to-glass Green Hat gin. The swank captain’s quarters of Siren Restaurant serves a seasonal seafood menu, raw bar and caviar service, and craft cocktails, while the Lil’B Coffee Bar goes full Southern with a day menu of espresso drinks and New Orleans favorites.
over 2 years ago
It’s fitting that a hotel at the corner of K Street and Embassy Row expertly fuses what the two locales are synonymous with: business and leisure. The former surfaces through The Darcy’s swanky borrow-or-buy wardrobe service, the Haberdashery, which stocks a powerbroker-worthy selection of tie clips, cufflinks, and pocket squares. The latter is reflected in imaginative, child-friendly perks, like the gratis backpacks handed to junior guests upon check-in, plus a fleet of rentable scooters and bicycles. To that, add authentic local flavors—a recurring pop-up flower bar, where the blooms are sourced from an area start-up; a complimentary nightly drinks reception, featuring local Green Hat gin cocktails—and Siren, a nautically-themed raw bar steered by acclaimed chef, Robert Wiedmaier, and you’ve got all the ingredients for a world-class refuge.