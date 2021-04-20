Where are you going?
Barcelona Wine Bar

1622 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
Website
| +1 202-588-5500
Barcelona Wine Bar Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 12am
Mon 4pm - 12am
Tue, Wed 4pm - 2am
Thur, Fri 2pm - 2am
Sat 12pm - 2am

Barcelona Wine Bar

Whether it's brunch, happy hour, or date night, Barcelona Wine Bar’s shared-plate dining and drinking experience is a D.C. socialite staple. Mingle over pitchers of red wine sangria with a rotation of farm-to-table tapas, including a light spinach and manchego frittata with a bacon crunch at brunch and a spicy eggplant caponata with sweet pepper, basil, and parsley at dinner. People-watch from the garden patio or gather inside the rustic-chic dining room, where the Jamon Mangalica ham being hand-sliced will inspire you to order the charcuterie. After crisscrossing arms with your dining partners to share bites of elevated, familiar flavors, finish on a comfort-food high with a spoon fight over their luscious flourless (gluten-free) chocolate cake. You can do it all again at a second location on Wisconsin Avenue in Cathedral Heights. 
By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert
