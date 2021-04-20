Where are you going?
Arthur M. Sackler Gallery

1050 Independence Ave SW, Washington, DC 20560, USA
Website
| +1 202-633-1000
Sun - Sat 10am - 5:30pm

The Sackler Gallery

Together, the Freer Gallery and the Sackler make up the Smithsonian's Museums of Asian Art. In 1987, the Sackler launched with a 1,000-piece collection and funds donated by Dr. Arthur Sackler, a research physician and medical publisher. Early Chinese jades and bronzes, Chinese paintings and lacquerware, Near Eastern ceramics and metalware dating from the 4th to 7th centuries, and Hindu and Buddhist sculpture from the 10th to the 18th centuries constitute the bulk of his gift. Accompanying the permanent collection are special rotating exhibitions showcasing various aspects of ancient and contemporary Asian art.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
