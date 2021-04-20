Arthur M. Sackler Gallery

The Sackler Gallery
Together, the Freer Gallery
and the Sackler make up the Smithsonian's Museums of Asian Art. In 1987, the Sackler launched with a 1,000-piece collection and funds donated by Dr. Arthur Sackler, a research physician and medical publisher. Early Chinese jades and bronzes, Chinese paintings and lacquerware, Near Eastern ceramics and metalware dating from the 4th to 7th centuries, and Hindu and Buddhist sculpture from the 10th to the 18th centuries constitute the bulk of his gift. Accompanying the permanent collection are special rotating exhibitions showcasing various aspects of ancient and contemporary Asian art.