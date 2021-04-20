Roadhouse Relics
1720 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704, USA
| +1 512-442-6366
Greetings From AustinThis south Austin mural located on the corner of Annie and South 1st Street is a popular location for travel photos as well as engagement photos (or just cheesin' out in general).
Why not take your photo in front of the mural the next time you find yourself in Austin?
Roadhouse Relics that occupies the building where the mural is painted is a super cool gallery displaying the neon artwork of Todd Sanders and is definitely worth a visit!
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Austin: Iconic Photo Ops
This mural on the exterior of Todd Sanders 'gallery Roadhouse Relics is in the running for THE image most often associated with Austin. Originally made in 1998, it attracts hundreds of locals and visitors alike each day.
Currently, Todd Sanders, Bouldin Creek Community and Creative Action are teaming up to restore this mural to its original glory and fans of this 'Austin Postcard Mural' can contribute to the cause on the link below.
Make sure you put this corner of Austin on any itinerary you have in town!
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Roadhouse Relics and the Master of All Things Neon
Truth be told, in my dreams I live in the backyard of Todd Sanders' Roadhouse Relics Gallery, just under that enormous chicken with a hat. The lights that hang over your head like Hill Country stars have a big reason as to why, but it's what glows once the sun goes down or the lights go out that make you want to quit doing what you do for a living and just be an unpaid apprentice here.
Todd is the absolute master of neon art and specializes in weathering techniques while producing unique, custom, vintage signs for those that commission him. Pictured here, you can see the famous sign for the Deep Eddy Swimming hole in the heart of Austin, from outside the gallery. The gallery is only open by appointment or for certain special events that celebrate the local artist community, but you still have plenty to view if you swing by unannounced, from the outside.
One of my favorite things about this space, is that it's available for photo shoots. What a fabulous spot to change up the usual engagement photo or family shot, while also promoting the creative work of an artist!
My favorite piece in the gallery is the Fireflies in a Mason Jar and I'm currently considering how to sell off a few organs, in order to purchase that one. Totally worth it, just please don't tell my mother?
