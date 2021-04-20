Roadhouse Relics and the Master of All Things Neon

Truth be told, in my dreams I live in the backyard of Todd Sanders' Roadhouse Relics Gallery, just under that enormous chicken with a hat. The lights that hang over your head like Hill Country stars have a big reason as to why, but it's what glows once the sun goes down or the lights go out that make you want to quit doing what you do for a living and just be an unpaid apprentice here.



Todd is the absolute master of neon art and specializes in weathering techniques while producing unique, custom, vintage signs for those that commission him. Pictured here, you can see the famous sign for the Deep Eddy Swimming hole in the heart of Austin, from outside the gallery. The gallery is only open by appointment or for certain special events that celebrate the local artist community, but you still have plenty to view if you swing by unannounced, from the outside.



One of my favorite things about this space, is that it's available for photo shoots. What a fabulous spot to change up the usual engagement photo or family shot, while also promoting the creative work of an artist!



My favorite piece in the gallery is the Fireflies in a Mason Jar and I'm currently considering how to sell off a few organs, in order to purchase that one. Totally worth it, just please don't tell my mother?