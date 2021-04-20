Running the Rio Grande
My morning routine in Aspen
always starts with a run along the Rio Grande Trail. The trail is easily accessed from downtown and stretches 41 miles between Aspen and Glenwood Springs with an elevation change of 2,120 feet. It used to be an old railroad corridor before it was converted into a mostly paved trail for cyclists in 2008. I start my run in Aspen and run out and back for about six miles. That stretch of the trail takes you past the Aspen Art Museum (which is moving locations in 2014), the John Denver Sanctuary, and stunning homes nestled along the river and up in the mountains. In July and August the wildflowers pop with color and if you leave early enough there's a good chance you'll spot deer, chipmunks, and other wildlife.