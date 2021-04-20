Red, White & Bleu 127 S Washington St, Falls Church, VA 22046, USA

Red, White, & Bleu Owned by brothers James and Adam Roth, this quaint wine and gourmet food shop welcomes customers to sample a handful of seasonal wines or beers every Thursday and Friday evenings and Saturday and Sunday afternoons. The wines and beers are usually paired with artisanal cheeses and/or charcuterie from their gourmet food section. Ask to be on their email list so as to find out what specials and promotions are happening.



