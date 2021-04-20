Red, White, & Bleu

Where are you going?
127 S Washington St, Falls Church, VA 22046, USA
Owned by brothers James and Adam Roth, this quaint wine and gourmet food shop welcomes customers to sample a handful of seasonal wines or beers every Thursday and Friday evenings and Saturday and Sunday afternoons. The wines and beers are usually paired with artisanal cheeses and/or charcuterie from their gourmet food section. Ask to be on their email list so as to find out what specials and promotions are happening.

Beer tastings are held on Thursday evenings, and wine tastings take place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday afternoons.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert

