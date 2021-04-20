Where are you going?
Pu'ukohola Heiau National Historic Site

62-3601 Kawaihae Rd, Waimea, HI 96743, USA
Website
| +1 808-882-7218
More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 4:45pm

Ancient Hawaiian Rituals and Temple Sites

Only kahuna (priests) and alii nui (chiefs) were eligible to visit the Heiau (temples) at Puukohola. The site was dedicated in 1791 before the kapu (taboo) system that included human sacrifice was dissolved in 1819.

Now a National Historic Site, visitors can find stone monuments at the site where Hawaii's sometimes violent history played out. The temples were destroyed in 1819 with the end of the organized worship of the Hawaiian gods and only platforms remain. The surrounding area was used for farming and settlements.
By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

