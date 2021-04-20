Where are you going?
Polihale State Park

Lower Saki Mana Rd, Waimea, HI 96796, USA
Website
| +1 808-464-0840
Polihale

Spectacular sands—making up the longest stretch of beach in Hawaii—sweep for 15 miles starting here, fringed by postcard-perfect turquoise water. This patch of ocean is rough, rowdy, and perilous: Watch for sneaker waves as you stroll along the coast. Swimmers should stick to the Queen's Pond, an area girdled by a protecting reef. But the big attraction at Polihale Beach remains the dunes, which can pile up to 100 feet high. In summer, hot sand can slip into your shoes, causing burns; savvy beachgoers wear only wool socks, according to Andrew Doughty, author of the excellent Ultimate Kauai Guidebook. Make sure to pack plenty of water—and also an umbrella, if you plan to linger.
By Amanda Castleman , AFAR Local Expert

Susan Giblin
almost 7 years ago

Peaceful sunset

Polihale is one of my all time favortie beaches. The ever changing conditions from morning to night. Be prepared for a bumpy ride depending on the road conditions; highly recommend 4wd. What awaits you at the end of the jouryney is well worth it. There are restrooms and showers at the very end of the road as well....:)

