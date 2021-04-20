Piney Lake
Piney Lake, Colorado, USA
Exploring the Colorado WildernessThe Upper Piney trail is about a 12-mile roundtrip hike through aspen and evergreen trees. You can cut it in half by turning around at the picturesque waterfall about 3 miles in. Beyond the falls the trail gets steeper the closer you get to Upper Piney Lake.
Oxygen Deprivation
The trailhead of the Upper Piney Lake Trail is almost two miles high. Not sure if you've ever tried to breath at this elevation, let alone hike at this altitude, but it's not easy. At least the scenery helps to keep the mind off of the oxygen intake challenge.