Piney Lake

Piney Lake, Colorado, USA
Exploring the Colorado Wilderness

The Upper Piney trail is about a 12-mile roundtrip hike through aspen and evergreen trees. You can cut it in half by turning around at the picturesque waterfall about 3 miles in. Beyond the falls the trail gets steeper the closer you get to Upper Piney Lake.
By Van Nguyen

Van Nguyen
almost 7 years ago

Oxygen Deprivation

The trailhead of the Upper Piney Lake Trail is almost two miles high. Not sure if you've ever tried to breath at this elevation, let alone hike at this altitude, but it's not easy. At least the scenery helps to keep the mind off of the oxygen intake challenge.

