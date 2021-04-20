St. Mark's Square (Piazza San Marco)

Venice wishes me a Happy Birthday

In the summer of 2009, I celebrated my first trip to Europe. The annual Venetian celebration of the Redentore coincided with my twenty-third birthday, and certainly one of the best birthdays of my life. My newly-found hostel friends and I funneled into Piazza San Marco with the rest of the city to watch the explosive fireworks display above the Basin. Wandering back to our hostel, we made friends with a local who had his own small boat. Most generously, he offered to give us a private night time tour of the canals. Gliding quietly through the once teeming canals, I understood why this great city was dubbed the Serene One so many years ago. Its palazzos stand in exquisite silence and grace while the old city sleeps, with only the sweet lapping of the green waters at their feet. We went to a spot farther out into the lagoon and swam in the bathwater warm salt seas. More words could not express how lucky I felt that night, when one of the greatest cities of the world came alive on my birthday.