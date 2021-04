St. Mark's Square (Piazza San Marco)

St. Mark's Square is Venice 's main square. This famous 12th-century piazza is vast and very popular. Along the sides of the piazza, you see arches and arcades. The arcades are lined with shops and elegant restaurants.There are two famous cafes in St. Mark's Square. One is Cafe Quadri and the other is Cafe Florian. I stopped at Cafe Florian (1720) for a drink and sat and watched the activities going on in the piazza. The square itself is a favorite playground of the many pigeons of Venice . Children love to feed the birds the corn that is sold in the piazza. When there is a 'high water' flood, wooden planks are laid out in the square so you can get around. Luckily, I experienced no flooding. I had seen pictures of the flooding and was glad I did not have to suffer that mess! The square has several attractions. The 16th-century Campanile (bell tower) is 300' high. There is an elevator that takes you up the tower. The view of the square and of Venice was spectacular. There is also the clock tower. The columns of San Marco and San Teodoro were brought to Venice in the 12th century. But the most dramatic and beautiful piece of history in the square is the Basilica of St. Mark. This huge basilica has been there since the 11th century. The mosaics on the facade depict scenes from the life of St. Mark.The golden mosaics are historic art. Inside the basilica the Pala d'Oro is a precious altar with gold and more than 3,000 precious stones. Venice is a must. Don't miss it.