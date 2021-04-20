Where are you going?
Ostaria Boccadoro

Calle Larga Widmann, 5405/a, 30121 Venezia VE, Italy
| +39 041 521 1021
Osteria Boccadoro Venice Italy

Sun - Sat 12pm - 3pm, 7pm - 10:30pm

Osteria Boccadoro

This unpretentious and welcoming old-fashioned restaurant is a favorite with locals and tourists alike, and many guests are regulars. The elegant interior design features traditional linens on tables and modern art on brick walls, and the dining space is split into multiple small rooms as well as an outdoor patio. The food is local, with a selection of Venetian classics such as Canastrelli scallops and grilled orata fish (bream) with zucchini sauce. The pasta is homemade, and beyond fish and seafood, there are plenty of meat choices. The wine list is carefully curated by one of the owners. Service is friendly and efficient.
By Becca Blond , AFAR Local Expert
