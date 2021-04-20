Where are you going?
Ristorante Da Ivo

San Marco, 1809, 30124 Venezia VE, Italy
Website
| +39 041 528 5004
Mon - Sat 12pm - 2:30pm, 7pm - 10:30pm

Venice's Best Splurge Meal

“Ristorante da Ivo is where George Clooney famously likes to dine, but it’s still completely charming. It’s a tiny trattoria and very expensive, but the food is stunning. The kitchen is still family-run and it feels very local, not at all pretentious. You can get dressed up or go in jeans and a jumper. Do try the baccala, which is salted dried cod that’s been soaked in milk and whipped up with olive oil. It’s creamy and delicious.” —Skye McAlpine, cookbook author and Venice native.

Read about more of McAlpine's Venice favorites here.
By AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
