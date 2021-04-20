Ristorante Da Ivo
San Marco, 1809, 30124 Venezia VE, Italy
| +39 041 528 5004
Mon - Sat 12pm - 2:30pm, 7pm - 10:30pm
Venice's Best Splurge Meal“Ristorante da Ivo is where George Clooney famously likes to dine, but it’s still completely charming. It’s a tiny trattoria and very expensive, but the food is stunning. The kitchen is still family-run and it feels very local, not at all pretentious. You can get dressed up or go in jeans and a jumper. Do try the baccala, which is salted dried cod that’s been soaked in milk and whipped up with olive oil. It’s creamy and delicious.” —Skye McAlpine, cookbook author and Venice native.
