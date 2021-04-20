Where are you going?
Osteria Bancogiro

Campo San Giacometto, Ponte di Rialto, 122, 30125 Venezia VE, Italy
Website
| +39 041 523 2061
Osteria Bancogiro Venice Italy
Osteria on the Grand Canal Venice Italy
Osteria Bancogiro Venice Italy
Osteria on the Grand Canal Venice Italy

Tue - Sun 9am - 12am

Osteria Bancogiro

At the foot of the Rialto Bridge with fantastic views of the Grand Canal, Osteria Bancogiro sits under the archway of the Bancogiro (a bank founded in 1600) from which the tavern gets its name. Here, you'll find a ground-floor wine bar serving carefully curated varietals by the glass and bottle, as well as stellar crostini cicheti choices like salumi and cheese, warm octopus and eggplant, and shrimp curry risotto. There are also blockbuster canal views from tables on the stone terrace in front. Upstairs, surrounded by brick walls and vaulted ceilings, the stylish dining room offers a full menu of intriguing, modern Venetian dishes, including cocoa fusilli with boar ragù and a flavorful sea bream fillet.

By Becca Blond , AFAR Local Expert

Afar Magazine
almost 7 years ago

Osteria on the Grand Canal

At the ground-floor wine bar, take in the view of the Grand Canal while enjoying such cicchetti as salumi and cheese. In the upstairs dining room, choose from a menu that features intriguing dishes, including cocoa fusilli with boar ragù. Campo San Giacometto, San Polo 122 39/041-523-2061. This appeared in the March/April 2013 issue.
