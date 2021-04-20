Where are you going?
Eolo Venice Cruise

Venetian Lagoon, 30133 Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy
Website
Cruise the Venice lagoon on one of the few remaining bragozzo boats still working this body of water. The vintage double-masted, flat-bottom fishing boat, once a common type of vessel here, dates back to 1946. The captain and owner, Mauro Stoppo, is also an excellent chef, which comes in very handy. Charter a daytrip (the boat comfortably carries 6–10 people) and sail to a lesser visited portion of the lagoon. The pace is slow; the food and wine decadent. If you want to charter a longer trip, you'll explore more of the lagoon by day, learning its history and ecology, and then sleeping in private villas at night.
By Becca Blond , AFAR Local Expert
