Eolo Venice Cruise
Cruise the Venice
lagoon on one of the few remaining bragozzo
boats still working this body of water. The vintage double-masted, flat-bottom fishing boat, once a common type of vessel here, dates back to 1946. The captain and owner, Mauro Stoppo, is also an excellent chef, which comes in very handy. Charter a daytrip (the boat comfortably carries 6–10 people) and sail to a lesser visited portion of the lagoon. The pace is slow; the food and wine decadent. If you want to charter a longer trip, you'll explore more of the lagoon by day, learning its history and ecology, and then sleeping in private villas at night.