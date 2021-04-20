Where are you going?
T Fondaco dei Tedeschi by DFS

Rialto Bridge, Ramo del Fontego dei Tedeschi, 30100 Venezia VE, Italy
Website
| +39 041 314 2000
Sun - Sat 10am - 8:30pm

T Fondaco dei Tedeschi by DFS

What's old is new again at Venice's most buzzed-about shopping destination: a department store opened in 2017 in a building dating to the 1500s. An even earlier iteration, a 13th-century trading hall for German ("tedeschi") merchants, went up in flames. It's a gorgeous space to see—and Instagram—even if you're not in the market for a Gucci handbag or Bottega Veneta sunglasses. There's a small food hall that features local products, including Burano lace, and the family behind Venice's longstanding Quadri provides the food at a café in the central atrium. Don't leave without making your way up to the roof for sweeping views of the Grand Canal and Rialto Bridge.
By Kate Appleton , AFAR Contributor
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

