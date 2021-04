Venini Glassmakers Ponte della Libertà

Venini Glassmakers Dale Chihuly learned to blow glass at Venini Glassmakers on Murano. That alone should be enough to send you to the island (a 45-minute waterbus ride from San Marco) for a visit to Venini. The factory has been making glass since the 1920s but glassmaking has been done on Murano since the 13th century. Remember, the real stuff isn't cheap. And the cheap stuff (the glass you see in the shops around San Marco) probably isn't real Murano glass.