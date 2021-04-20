Where are you going?
da Celeste Pellestrina

Vianelli, 625B, 30126 Venezia VE, Italy
Website
| +39 041 967355
Venice's Best Fish Venice Italy

More info

Thur - Tue 12pm - 2:30pm, 7pm - 9:30pm

“This family-run restaurant on the fishing island of Pellestrina is quite far out—probably 45 minutes by boat. But in the summer months, it’s a lovely ride, breezy and fresh. Once you’re at the restaurant, you sit on a pontoon and see nothing but the spread of la laguna and the occasional boat speeding past. They do wonderful fish here. It’s incredibly fresh and they’ll bring you an array of mixed antipasti to start. The oven-baked turbot on potatoes with baby artichokes and baby tomatoes is fantastic. So, so good.” —Skye McAlpine, cookbook author and Venice native.

Read about more of McAlpine's Venice favorites here.
By AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
