da Celeste Pellestrina
Vianelli, 625B, 30126 Venezia VE, Italy
| +39 041 967355
Thur - Tue 12pm - 2:30pm, 7pm - 9:30pm
Venice's Best Fish“This family-run restaurant on the fishing island of Pellestrina is quite far out—probably 45 minutes by boat. But in the summer months, it’s a lovely ride, breezy and fresh. Once you’re at the restaurant, you sit on a pontoon and see nothing but the spread of la laguna and the occasional boat speeding past. They do wonderful fish here. It’s incredibly fresh and they’ll bring you an array of mixed antipasti to start. The oven-baked turbot on potatoes with baby artichokes and baby tomatoes is fantastic. So, so good.” —Skye McAlpine, cookbook author and Venice native.
