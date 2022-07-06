Hebrew Museum of Venice

1191 Calle Orto
http://www.museoebraico.it/
bd493ef9b69ccde9f6888fc398f4ffb7.jpg

Alba Morassutti

df7f572da31048451d9597f35bd7a0f6.jpg

Alba Morassutti

ebe9ecce3b441128e9d677e4dc30d46e.jpg

Italy - Veneto Region - Venice - Ghetto

DEA / G SOSIO/© DEA / G SOSIO

bd493ef9b69ccde9f6888fc398f4ffb7.jpg
df7f572da31048451d9597f35bd7a0f6.jpg
ebe9ecce3b441128e9d677e4dc30d46e.jpg

The Museo Ebraico di Venezia is located between two historic synagogues in the city’s Jewish ghetto. In fact, the very word ghetto has its origins here in Venice, where Jews played an important, but segregated, part. The small museum has a comprehensive collection of artifacts, textiles, and sacred objects, and can arrange guided tours of the two adjacent synagogues. Travelers might want to pick up Erica Jong’s novel of the ghetto during Shakespeare’s time, Shylock’s Daughter, for an evocative portrayal of the area.

By Gretchen Kelly

More Recommendations

Gretchen Kelly
Sun Oct 18 23:02:57 EDT 2015

Hebrew Museum of Venice and Jewish Ghetto

The Museo Ebraico di Venezia is located between two historic synagogues in the city’s Jewish ghetto. In fact, the very word ghetto has its origins here in Venice, where Jews played an important, but segregated, part. The small museum has a comprehensive collection of artifacts, textiles, and sacred objects, and can arrange guided tours of the two adjacent synagogues. Travelers might want to pick up Erica Jong’s novel of the ghetto during Shakespeare’s time, Shylock’s Daughter, for an evocative portrayal of the area.

See anything inaccurate? Let our Editors know

AFAR Journeys
VC_Coastal_hero
Journeys: United States
The Ultimate Itinerary for One of the World’s Best Coastal Destinations
HeroImage_GrandWailea
Journeys: Resorts
Relish the Dazzling Green Grandeur of This Dreamy Island Destination
Danube_Heroimage
Journeys: Cruise
This Dream River Cruise is Filled with Nature and Culture
More From AFAR
Illustration of a traveler eating a baguette, cheese, and drinking coffee
In the Magazine
Now That Travel Is Back, What’s the Best Way to Prepare for a Big Trip?
Croatia's Hvar harbor seen from a high vantage point
Trending News
Croatia Joins Schengen, Europe’s Free Travel Zone
LAX Delta Sky Club Skydeck
Air Travel News
Accessing Airport Lounges Is About to Get a Lot Harder
5 Ways to Find Your Winter Wonderland
Where to Go in Winter
5 Great Wintery Trips That Even Non-Skiers Will Love
Breeze Airways aircraft nose
Air Travel News
Breeze Airways Is Adding 22 New Routes—Here’s the Full List
The view from the inside of a Hobbit Hole looking out.
Trending News
You Can Soon Stay in Hobbiton From The Lord of the Rings—if You’re Quick
Load More