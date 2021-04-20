Where are you going?
Enoteca Al Volto

Calle Cavalli, 4081, 30124 Venezia VE, Italy
+39 041 522 8945
Sun - Sat 10am - 3pm, 6pm - 10pm

Located just a few minutes' stroll from the Rialto Bridge, Al Volto is Venice’s oldest wine bar and home to an impressive 1,000-bottle collection. The list includes Italian and international wines, but not all are offered at the same time—the wine list rotates daily. If you aren’t sure what to order, the staff is very knowledgable. Beyond the attraction of the wine, the atmosphere is jovial and the vibe is cozy with wood-paneled walls and every bit of the ceiling plastered with wine labels. If you’re hungry, the adjoining restaurant cooks up delicious traditional Venetian lagoon fare. The homemade pastas are excellent—keep it simple and try the spaghetti with clams and olive oil.
By Becca Blond , AFAR Local Expert
