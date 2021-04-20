Venice's Best Vegetarian Restaurant

“The name, La Zucca, means ‘the pumpkin.’ This tiny, tiny trattoria does all vegetarian food—which is unusual for Venice. Vegetarianism just isn’t a conscious thing here. On the flip side, the Italian diet has so many great vegetables, you’re spoiled for choice and it’s easy to find things to eat.” —Skye McAlpine, cookbook author and Venice native.





