Père Lachaise

A Glorious Stroll Through Hallowed Grounds

During 4 days in Paris in October, for our 38th anniversary, we spent several hours at the infamous Pere Lachaise cemetery, where the likes of Jim Morrison of the Doors, and iconic contributors to the arts over the last several centuries are entombed, e.g., Chopin, Proust, Oscar Wilde, Gertrude Stein, Balzac, Seurat, Edith Piaf, Moliere and Sara Bernhardt. We bought our map laying out the whole massive (110 acres) plot locations and targeted the ones we wanted to find, photograph and be awed by. The artistic and sculptural renderings in many were well worth our efforts through the maze of avenues within these grounds. At times, the ominous nature of this venue was made obvious with ravens atop the oldest and decaying crypts. A very somber part of Pere Lachaise was a segment where many different sculptures were erected, depicting the many lives lost during the Nazi occupation of France. The haunting, torturous, mouths-wide-opened and skeletal portrayals of victims were a reminder of something that belies our humanity. An interesting moment during our scavenger-like hunt was at Jim Morrison's grave where young Germans were honoring him, the irony being that they were born after he had died and we had actually seen him perform in person during the 1960's! A refreshing experience on our walk back to the Latin Quarter was encountering a very cool bar on Blvd. Beaumarchais named "Cuba Compagnie Café", where we had mojitos and toasted those we visited at Pere Lachaise.