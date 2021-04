Père Lachaise

Have a few extra hours in Paris ? Think about visiting the Pere Lachaise Cemetery in the 20th Arr. It's actually quite convenient, with four metro stops surrounding the massive grounds. But, unlike most final resting places, the terrain is hilly, and presents a challenge to those with mobility issues. The other challenge is trying to locate the graves of the most famous and infamous. Even after picking up a map to guide you, the cemetery is so complex, the paths don't always lead you where you want to go. That being said, Pere Lachaise is one of the most interesting and memorable places in Paris. Naturally, everyone looks for Jim Morrison's stark and depressing grave, filled with candles, 45 rpm records, flowers, and liquor bottles, usually surrounded by young people looking distressed and mournful. But it occurs to me that it probably would suit Mr Morrison to know that fame can be something other than fleeting. Fortunately you can move on to the hundreds of other graves that offer a more uplifting experience, like the lovely tomb of Abelard and Heloise, the almost satirical monument to Oscar Wilde, or the beautiful final resting place of Chopin, where you can almost hear a polonaise. Pere Lachaise is considered the most visited cemetery in the world. Whether that is true, or not, it is undoubtably the most fascinating.